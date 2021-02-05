Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, February 5, 2021

10 Modern Video Game Mechanics We Take For Granted

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:13s 0 shares 1 views
10 Modern Video Game Mechanics We Take For Granted
10 Modern Video Game Mechanics We Take For Granted

Modern gamers are so spiled!

For this list, we’ll be going over the aspects of current games and game consoles that players have gotten so used to, even though they haven’t always been around.

Modern gamers are so spiled!

For this list, we’ll be going over the aspects of current games and game consoles that players have gotten so used to, even though they haven’t always been around.

Our list includes Rumble Controllers, Regenerating Health, Cloud Saving, Narrative Choices, Resume/Suspend and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage