Cleverly defends hotel quarantine delay

Foreign Minister James Cleverly has defended the government's decision to introduce a hotel quarantine for UK and Irish nationals arriving from "red list" countries on February 15, despite calls to have it implemented sooner.

He said the time will allow hotels to prepare.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn