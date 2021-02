Assam CM inspects preparation in Dhekiajuli ahead of PM Modi's visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra's Modi visit, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspected the preparations in Dhekiajuli on February 04.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Dhekiajuli on February 07.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for two medical colleges in Biswanath Chariali and Charaideo.

The PM will also inaugurate the Assam government's road project 'Assam Mala'.