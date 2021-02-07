Top 10 Biggest Behind The Scenes Movie Freakouts

Don't get on these celebrities bad sides.
For this list, we’re ranking the video, audio, first-hand stories or alleged accounts of filmmakers and actors flipping their lids — for whatever reason — while filming movies.
Don't get on these celebrities bad sides.
For this list, we’re ranking the video, audio, first-hand stories or alleged accounts of filmmakers and actors flipping their lids — for whatever reason — while filming movies.
Don't get on these celebrities bad sides.
For this list, we’re ranking the video, audio, first-hand stories or alleged accounts of filmmakers and actors flipping their lids — for whatever reason — while filming movies.
Our countdown includes Tom Cruise, David O.
Russell, Christian Bale, and more!
Before you stream it on Netflix, you need to know these behind the scenes facts about "Malcolm and Marie."
530pm-2021-01-15