Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, February 7, 2021

Top 10 Biggest Behind The Scenes Movie Freakouts

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:45s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Biggest Behind The Scenes Movie Freakouts
Top 10 Biggest Behind The Scenes Movie Freakouts

Don't get on these celebrities bad sides.

For this list, we’re ranking the video, audio, first-hand stories or alleged accounts of filmmakers and actors flipping their lids — for whatever reason — while filming movies.

Don't get on these celebrities bad sides.

For this list, we’re ranking the video, audio, first-hand stories or alleged accounts of filmmakers and actors flipping their lids — for whatever reason — while filming movies.

Our countdown includes Tom Cruise, David O.

Russell, Christian Bale, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage