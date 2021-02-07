Munawar Faruqui released from jail after being granted bail by Supreme Court| Oneindia News

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui walked out of Indore central jail late on Saturday night, a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The Supreme court had issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government and put on hold a warrant against the comedian in Uttar Pradesh.

Faruqui has argued that he was invited by the organisers of the show and was present but he had not made any such jokes that day.

