Uttarakhand: Rescue ops underway; more NDRF teams rushed l Latest Updates

Rescue operations are underway on war footing in several areas of Uttarakhand after a part of a glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche.

Personnel from the ITBP & other agencies worked all through the night with generators and search lights.

After hours, the mouth of the dam in Tapovan was cleared by rescue officials.

Images from reconnaissance missions showed that the Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam was completely washed off.

Meanwhile, the NDRF rushed more personnel to the tragedy hit areas to help in the rescue mission.

A team of Scientists of DRDO-SASE have also left for Joshimath area for surveillance and reconnaissance.

Watch this full video for all the details.