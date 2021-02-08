Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, February 8, 2021

Top 10 Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2021

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 14:19s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2021
Top 10 Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2021

After year like 2020, we knew we'd expecting a particular batch of commercials, and they delivered.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable ads to air during Super Bowl LV (55).

After year like 2020, we knew we'd expecting a particular batch of commercials, and they delivered.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable ads to air during Super Bowl LV (55).

Our countdown includes “No Way Norway”, “Drake from State Farm”,“ScissorHandsFree” and more!

Did YOUR favorite Superbowl Commercial make the list?

Let us know in the comments!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage