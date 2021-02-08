Safety Reminders For Freezing Temps

Keeping ourselves safe and warm before heading out into Minnesota's frozen tundra is equally important this week!

While safely keeping your car warm is a good reminder for drivers..

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester with what to keep in mind before heading out the door.

Jessica.

Amy- some warm weather essentials are obvious..

Like a thick, well insulated coat, gloves and scarf.

Basically - make sure to plan your outfit ahead before stepping outside.

Frigid temps-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:freezing temps safety reminders rochester, mn olmsted county emergency management also says if you head out into the elements have a cold weather kit on hand.

That includes blankets, water, a power source for a cell phone, a lighter or waterproof matches, a first aid kit and a shovel for your car.

Emergency management does says in these frigid temps please listen to public safety officials when they advise "no travel' or safety warnings.

Emergency management the temperatures are extremely dangerous particularly with the wind chill factor.

Hyperthermia can set in very quickly in temperatures with wind chill of -10 degrees.

They can set in about 25 to 30 minutes.

Some of those signs of hypothermia are shivering, tiredness or exhaustion, confusion, or fumbling hands.

An unexpected positive during the pandemic is the face masks many of us are still required to wear - emergency management says its been encouraging people to wear them for quite some time to help keep our faces out of the elements as well.

Live in rochester- jessica bringe kimt news 3 thank you jessica.

Emergency management says if you have to work outside - possibly doing something like shoveling - make sure to take breaks often and stay dry.

