Donations for girl injured in Britt Reid crash surpass $350,000

JUST DIAL 2-1-1.AN INCREDIBLEOUTPOURING FOR THEFIVE YEAR OLD GIRLINJURED IN A CRASHINVOLVING BRITT REID,THE SON OF CHIEFS HEADCOACH, ANDY RIED.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR,CYNTHIA NEWSOME, ISHERE WITH THE LATEST ON5 YEAR OLD ARIEL AND THEGO FUND ME ACCOUNT,SET UP FOR HER.CYNTHIA... PEOPLE AREREALLY PULLING FOR HERTO GET BETTER.THEY ARE.AND SHE DESPERTELYNEEDS THAT SUPPORT.RIGHT NOW, THE LATESTINFORMATION WE HAVE ISTHAT 5-YEAR OLD, ARIEL ISSTILL IN CRITICALCONDITION --STILL NOTAWAKEWE'RE LEARNING ALL THISFROM THE GO FUND MEPAGE SET UP TO HELPARIEL AND HER FAMILY...IT'S HEART-BREAKING TOSEE HER ---IN THEHOSPITAL BED..WE HAVE BEEN TOLD THATHER BRAIN IS SWOLLENAND THERE IS SOMEBLEEDING ON THE BRAIN .TIFFANY VER-HULST --SET UP THE GO FUND-MEPAGE.IN HER STATEMENT HEREYESTERDAY, VER-HULSTTHANKED EVERYONE FORDONATING ANDSUPPORTING THE FAMILY.IN TWO DAYS--- MORETHAN 363-THOUSANDDOLLARS HAS BEENRAISED...AND THEDONATOINS KEEP COMING..AS WE SCROLL THROUGHTHE PAGE THERE AREHUNDREDS OF COMMENTSFROM PEOPLE PRAYINGFOR ARIEL--AND SENDING LOVE ANDHEALING THOUGHTS.ARIEL WAS INJUREDTHURSDAY NIGHT, IN ACRASHACCORDING TO POLICE,BRITT REID..

THE SON OFCHIEFS HEAD COACH,ANDY REID--WAS DRIVING THE CARTHAT HIT TWO PARKEDVEHICLES NEARARROWHEAD STADIUM.FIVE YEAR OLD ARIELWAS IN THE BACK-SEAT OFONE OF THOSE VEHICLES.ANDY REID TODAY ---SPOKE WITH THE MEDIAABOUT THE CRASH.HE CONFIRMED HIS SONHAD SURGERY ---FOR HISINJURIES FROM THECRASH.COACH REID TOLD US ----- HIS HEART GOES OUTTO ARIEL AND HERMOTHER."Andy Reid // Head Coach, KansasCity Chiefs"My heart goes out to this younglady, i'm also a dad so I getthat,concerns on both sides, Brittdidhave surgery, that little girlmy heartgoes out to her."POLICE SAID BRITT REIDADMITTED THAT HE HADTWO OR THREE DRINKSTHAT NIGHT..HIS BLOOD WAS TESTEDFOR ALCOHOL AND DRUGS-- THOSE RESULTS ARENOT BACK YET.INVESTIGATORS TODAYSAID..

IT COULD TAKEWEEKS BEFORE THEIRREPORT ON THE CRASH ISREADY FOR THEPROSECUTOR---WHO WILLTHEN DECIDE IFCRIMINAL CHARGES WILLBE FILED.WE HAVE THE LATEST ONTHE INVESTIGATION...ANDA LINK TO THE GO-FUNDME PAGE -- AT KSHB DOTCOM.I'M CYNTHIA NEWSOME,