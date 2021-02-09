PM Modi ‘concerned over violence’ in Afghanistan as India signs MoU to build dam

In a message of solidarity with the Afghan people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said "no external power" can stop the development of Afghanistan or its friendship with India and that both the neighbours want to see their region free from the "grave" threat of terrorism and extremism.

He also expressed concern over increasing incidents of violence in Afghanistan including cowardly targeting of innocent citizens, journalists and activists, and noted that India supports a comprehensive ceasefire to end the hostilities.

Modi was speaking at a virtual meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani which was organised to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of the Lalandar dam by India in Afghanistan that would help in meeting the drinking water requirement of Kabul city.

"I want to assure every Afghan brother and sister, from Badakhshan to Nimroz and Herat to Kandahar that India stands with you.

At every step of your journey of patience, courage, and determination, India will be with you," Modi said.

