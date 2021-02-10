Eli Lilly's COVID-19 drug gets U.S. authorization

Eli Lilly's combination antibody therapy to fight COVID-19 has been granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Lilly said on Tuesday.
Gloria Tso reports.
· Etesevimab and bamlanivimab administered together is authorized for treatment of recently diagnosed, mild to moderate COVID-19..
Eli Lilly and company received authorization today to simplify how COVID antibody treatments are administered.