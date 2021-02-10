Yangon youth amp up Myanmar's anti-coup protests

Protesters took to the streets of Myanmar for a fifth day on Wednesday, vowing to keep up demonstrations against last week's military coup even after a woman was shot and critically wounded during clashes the previous day.

Some staged a 'sleep in', wearing pajamas and holding placards that read "I can't sleep because of the coup" while others sat in blow-up swimming pools calling for democracy.

The images were in stark contrast to a day before when the country experienced the most violent protests seen yet since February 1 when the military seized power.

On Tuesday (February 9) three protesters were injured from suspected rubber bullet wounds in the capital Naypyitaw and a doctor told Reuters one woman was expected to die after being shot in the head with a bullet.

Yangon local Htet Shar Ko called for justice for those injured yesterday.

"Our sister got shot with live ammunition yesterday, her condition is critical right now.

Now we see the military is taking brutal action against us.

But we young people, will lead the protest from various groups in every peaceful way."." The U.S and U.N have condemned the use of force against protesters.

Thousands of people joined demonstrations in the main city of Yangon.

In the capital, Naypyitaw, hundreds of government workers marched in support of a growing civil disobedience campaign.

A group of police in Kayah state in the east also joined the protesters and marched in uniform with a sign that said "We don't want dictatorship," according to pictures published in media.

Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing promised on Monday (January 8) to hold a new election, but gave no time frame.

Citing unproven allegations of election fraud for justifying their takeover, the military have issued a state of emergency for a year.

Despite a ban on gatherings of more than four people in the country's biggest cities, protesters have continued to demand the release of National League for Democracy's Aung San Suu Kyi and other detainees.

They also want the 2008 constitution drawn up under the military to be abolished.

Alongside the protests the growing civil disobedience movement affecting hospitals, schools and government offices shows no sign of ending.