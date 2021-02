Idaho National Guard memorializes Black Hawk pilots

The Idaho National Guard is memorializing the lives of three pilots killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash last week.

TRIBUTE TO HONORTHE LIVES OF THREEIDAHO NATIONALGUARD PILOTSKILLED IN A BLACKHAWK HELICOPTERCRASH LAST WEEK.AMAZING GRACEPLAYSCLOSE FRIENDS ANDCOLLEAGUES OFCHIEF WARRANTOFFICERS JESSEANDERSON ..GEORGE LAW-BIN..AND MATTHEWPELTZER SHAREDSTORIES OF THESOLDIERS AT THEPRIVATE CEREMONYAT GOWEN FIELD.ALL THREE WEREEXPERIENCEDPILOTS KILLEDDURING A TRAININGEXERCISE.THE GUARD ISFOCUSING ONPROVIDINGCOMFORT ANDSUPPORT TO THEIRFAMILIES LEFTBEHIND."OUR NUMBER ONEPRIORITY IS TO TAKECARE OF THE FAMILYMEMBERS AS WELLAS THE FELLOWGUARDSMEN.

SO,TODAY WAS ANOPPORTUNITY FORTHE FELLOWGUARDSMEN OF THEFALLEN AVIATORS TOPAY THEIR RESPECTSAND HONOR THESERVICE ANDSACRIFICE OF THEIRFELLOWGUARDSMEN.""GOVERNOR LITTLEATTENDEDTUESDAY'SCEREMONY TO PAYHIS RESPECTS..THE INVESTIGATIONINTO WHAT CAUSEDTHE CRASH ISONGOING