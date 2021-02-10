'Is this America?' - Rep. Raskin

Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin asked during the second day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, "Is this America?" in reference to the violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan.
6th 2021.
Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin asked during the second day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, "Is this America?" in reference to the violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan.
6th 2021.
LIKE WE MENTIONED LAWMAKERS COUNTED VOTES ALL NIGHT... TO CONFIRM JOE BIDEN AND KAMALA HARRIS AS THE NEXT PRESIDENT AND VICE..
To make their case for the conviction of Donald Trump for inciting the attack of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the House of..