Trump was ‘inciter in chief’ of Capitol attack, say Democrats

Prosecutors in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial said they would prove the former president was no “innocent bystander” but the “inciter in chief” of the deadly attack at the Capitol aimed at overturning his election loss to Joe Biden.Opening the first full day of arguments, the lead House prosecutor said they would lay out evidence that showed the president encouraged a crowd to head to the Capitol, then did nothing to stem the violence and watched with “glee” as a mob stormed the building, during which five people died.