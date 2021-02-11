Capitol rioters called for Mike Pence to be hanged, impeachment trial told

Rioters at the Capitol were targeting former Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to help his boss, former president Donald Trump, subvert the results of the 2020 election.In video showed on Wednesday at Mr Trump’s second impeachment trial, rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence!” and “Bring out Pence!” as they roamed the halls searching for the former vice president and other politicians.