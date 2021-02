Manasa Varanasi wins VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020, Know all about her| Oneindia News

Manasa Varanasi, a resident of Hyderabad in Telangana, on Wednesday night was crowned the winner of Miss India World 2020 competition.

The 23-year-old is a financial information exchange analyst and will represent India at the 70th Miss World pageant in December 2021.

The opening round of the pageant was led by Miss World Asia 2019 Suman Rao.

The grand finale will be telecast on February 28 on Colors TV channel.

