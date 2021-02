Starmer: All UK arrivals should face hotel quarantine

Sir Keir Starmer, who visited Heathrow Airport to see the preparations for the new border arrangements that are starting on Monday, warned that the Government's measures did not go far enough.

The Labour leader called for all international arrivals to face hotel quarantine, not just passengers from red list countries.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn