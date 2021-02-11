Mayor Tom Henry delivers message of strength in 2021 State of the City address

He touted new job growth and improvements made to parks and public works, while providing insight for his goals in 2021.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry shared a message of strength in his annual State of the City address on Wednesday afternoon.

Tonight -- fort wayne mayor tom henry is looking towards the future.in his 14-th state of the city address, mayor henry spoke on the hardships and accomplishments in the year 20-20...and spoke about his view of the future for the city...including some new information about a big project in downtown fort wayne.

He touted new job growth in 2020 as well as improvements made to parks and public works.

And while he says his top priority is to meet the needs of residents and businesses suffering through the covid-19 pandemic, he wants to make sure the city is still growing and is as safe as possible.

Future of fort wayne is bright in the eyes of mayor tom henry.

His plans to improve fort wayne in 2021 include making the city safer.

Henry says crime in fort wayne was down thirteen percent last year.

And while violent crimes were up, the homicide clear rate was eighty one percent.

To improve on safety, he says the city plans to add resources to the homicide division and equip the department with more tools for succe s his year, we including two social workers to assist the department, and adding at least one hundred he also wants to continue rs.- economic development in the city e all know that a vibrant downtown drives the overall health of the entire community.

Property has been in limbo since 2017, but henry says ther a plan for it in 2021.

With a price tag over one hundred and fifty million dollars the plan includes a professional soccer stadium, field house, event center, and hotel, along will have other business and residential uses henry says the economic developm stop ans don downtownhe fort wayne redevelopment commission own property along us 30 and is close to entering into a development agreement for a substantial project at that site.

River and us30 projects were slim, with henry only saying details will come soon.

But mayor henry has confidence that even on the back of a pandemic, fort wayne will thrive in 20e are fort wayne, a city like no other...our future is now.

