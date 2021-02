Dinesh Trivedi of TMC resigns from Rajya Sabha | Oneindia News

Dinesh Trivedi of Trinamool Congress has announced his resignation as a Rajya Sabha Member today.

Mr. Trivedi met the Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and submitted his resignation later in the afternoon.

And his resignation was duly accepted.

He cited the reasons as his inability to do anything as a Rajya Sabha member, while the violence is being unleashed in his state #DineshTrivedi #TMC #TrinamoolCongress