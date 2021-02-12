If he wants to join, we will welcome him: Kailash Vijayvargiya on TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi

TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi tendered his resignation in Rajya Sabha on February 14.

Reacting on this, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the party will welcome him if he wants to join.

Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Not just Dinesh Trivedi ji, whoever wants to do honest work cannot stay in Trinamool Congress.

People who want to work for the people cannot stay in TMC as it is a party of mafia's and it gives them protection.

It is a party of aunt and nephew.

If he wants to join Bharatiya Janata Party, we will welcome him."