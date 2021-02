Friday a.m. COVID-19 update

MORE SNOW ON THE WAY AND BITTERCOLD TEMPERATURES.ROB: THANKS SO MUCH, KATIE.WE WANT TO TURN NOW TO THECORONAVIRUS IMPACT.194 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AND 24NEW DEATHS ARE BEING REPORTED INOUR 9 COUNTY METRO.THAT JUMP IN DEATHS COULD BERELATED TO UPDATED DEATHCERTIFICATES.THE AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAILY NEWHOSPITALIZATIONS IS UP SLIGHTLYTO 104.IF YOU LIVE IN JACKSON COUNTYAND NEED A CORONAVIRUS TEST, YOUHAVE A FEW OPTIONS TODAY.FROM 10:00 GO TO THE KANSAS CITYZOO.YOU CAN GO TO KNOTTS ELEMENTARYSCHOOL IN KCMO FROM 10:00 TO2:00 TODAY.OVER IN INDEPENDENCE, YOU CANGET A TEST AT THE FARMER’SMARKET OFF TRUMAN ROAD.YOU NEED AN APPOINTMENT FOR ALLTHREE TEST SITES, SO KEEP THATIN MIND.MORE LARGER VACCINATION EVENTSARE HAPPENING ACROSS MISSOURITHIS WEEK, INCLUDING ONE INCLINTON COUNTY.PEOPLE ELIGIBLE FOR A VACCINECAN SIGN UP TO GET ONE ATCAMERON HIGH SCHOOL TODAY.THE SITE OPENS AT 9:00 THISMORNING.ORGANIZERS SAY NATIONAL GUARDMEMBERS WILL BE BACK TO THE SAMESITE TO ADMINISTER SECOND DOSESWHEN IT’S TIME.PRESIDENT BIDEN IS PROMISINGANOTHER 200 MILLION VACCINEDOSES FOR AMERICANS.THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ISWORKING WITH MODERNA AND PFIZERTO SUPPLY THOSE DOSES.THE PRESIDENT SAYS THE COUNTRYIS NOW ON TRACK TO GET SHOTS TO300 MILLION AMERICANS BY THE ENDOF JULY.WE KNOW YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUTTHE VACCINE.KMBC 9 NEWS IS PUTTING ANSWERSTO YOUR QUESTIONS ON OURWEBSITE.WE’RE ALSO POSTING STATE ANDCOUNTY-SPECIFIC INFORMATION ONVACCINES FROM LOCAL HEALTHOFFICIALS.THAT INCLUDES WHO WILL QUALIFO