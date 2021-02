The Mauritanian Movie - Clip with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jodie Foster - What If You Are Wrong

The Mauritanian Movie - Clip with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jodie Foster - What If You Are Wrong Plot synopsis: A detainee at the U.S military's Guantanamo Bay detention center is held without charges for over a decade and seeks help from a defense attorney for his release.

US Release Date: February 19, 2021 Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley Directed By: Kevin Macdonald