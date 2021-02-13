'On farmers’ protest, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau commended India's efforts': MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has lauded India’s efforts in handling the farmers protest.

Trudeau hailed India for choosing ‘the path of dialogue as befitting a democracy’.

MEA’s statement comes two days after PM Modi and Trudeau held telephone talks covering a range of issues including the coronavirus crisis and farmers’ protest.

“On farmers’ protest, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commended the efforts of the government of India.

India’s efforts to choose the path of dialogue as befitting a democracy was commended.

He also acknowledged his government's responsibility to provide protection to Indian diplomats,” MEA Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said.

As per a readout issued by Trudeau's office, the two sides had discussed farmers' protest.

However, the Indian statement on the telephonic talks had no mention of farmers' protest.

Thousands of farmers continue their protest at different Delhi borders, demanding a complete repeal of the Centre’s three new farm laws.