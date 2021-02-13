High School Sports Rally Spotlight Game: Minnetonka At Chaska

This one was a battle, and it went into overtime, Norman Seawright III reports (2:01).
High School Sports Rally - February 12, 2021
This one was a battle, and it went into overtime, Norman Seawright III reports (2:01).
High School Sports Rally - February 12, 2021
The team is 8-0 in Matt McCollister's second season, Mike Max reports (2:10). WCCO 4 News At 6 - February 12, 2021
There are those that make a difference without a lot of fanfare or a lot of recognition, Mike Max reports (2:13). High School..