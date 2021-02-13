Matt Hancock: UK set to hit vaccine target for most at-risk groups

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK was "on track" to meet its goal of offering a coronavirus vaccine to all those in the top four priority groups by Monday.The Government has set a goal of delivering the first vaccine dose to everyone over 70, as well as frontline health care workers, nursing home residents and anyone whose health makes them especially vulnerable to the virus, by February 15.
First COVID vaccine dose given to 91% of over-80s
Sky News UK Studios
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said people in UK have "the most positive attitudes to vaccine uptake".