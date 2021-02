Andhra Pradesh: Bus collides with a truck, leaving 14 dead and 4 injured | Oneindia News

14 people including a child on a pilgrimage tour were killed as a bus and truck collided on a national highway in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool early morning.

Only four children survived the accident but two of them are in serious condition.

The mini bus, which was carrying 18 people, hit the road divider at a high speed, fell over the divider and collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction, on the other side of the road.

