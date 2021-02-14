LA Political Experts Weigh In On Trump Impeachment Verdict

Former President Donald Trump was found not guilty of inciting the Jan.
6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
With a vote of 57-43 U.S. Senators acquitted Trump in a historic second impeachment trial.
