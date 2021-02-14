Greta Thunberg 'toolkit': Who is Disha Ravi and why was she arrested?| Oneindia News

A 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the ‘toolkit‘ on farmer protests, which was shared on Twitter by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Disha Ravi, one of the founders of Fridays For Future India, edited and shared the toolkit.

On February 4, the police cyber-crime cell of the Delhi Police registered an FIR on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred against the creators of the toolkit.

