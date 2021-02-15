Toolkit case: People protest in Bengaluru against Disha Ravi's arrest

People from various organizations and students on February 15 staged a protest at Benagluru's Mysore bank circle against arrest of Disha Ravi.

Hundreds of protestors gathered with Disha's posters and demanded her release.

Disha Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police for her alleged involvement in 'toolkit' case, which was shared by environmentalist Greta Thunberg on twitter.

Later, Greta deleted the tweet but it sparked controversy in India.

Police charged Disha for being 'key conspirator' and editing "toolkit doc" in the document's formulation and dissemination.

Delhi police has issued arrest warrant for two other people also, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu.