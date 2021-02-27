‘Will visit Singhu border’: Nodeep Kaur granted bail by Punjab, Haryana HC

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur was granted bail on Friday.

Kaur was arrested during a protest by workers in Haryana on January 12.

Nodeep was granted bail in two of three cases filed against her.

The activist said she will visit the Singhu border protest site again.

"I will keep raising my voice for farmers and labourers.

I would like to thank the lawyers who got me out.

I thank everyone, I will definitely visit Singhu border," she said.

This also comes after climate activist Disha Ravi was granted bail.

Ravi was arrested by Delhi police on February 13 in Toolkit case.