Raab rejects calls to commit to lifting lockdown by April

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has rejected calls by Tory lockdown sceptics for a commitment to lift all coronavirus restrictions by the end of April.

More than 60 MPs on the Covid Recovery Group have backed a letter to Boris Johnson demanding he commits to a strict timetable for ending controls in England.

"I don't think you can set a target in advance that isn't constantly assessing the data and the evidence that we get" said the Foreign Secretary.

"You can't say with cast iron guarantees", Report by Thomasl.

