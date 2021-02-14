I'm 'extremist' in protecting Indian, Assamese culture: Himanta Biswa Sarma

While speaking to media in Guwahati on February 14, Finance Minister of Assam and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke on Badruddin Ajmal.

Sarma said, "He (Badruddin Ajmal), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MP is bringing money from the fundamentalist organisation in the name of social service." "Not as an individual but as a symbol of certain people they are our enemy," he added.

On being asked about the Opposition calling him and AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal, two extremes of polarisation politics, "I am happy if they have called me so.

I am an extremist in protecting Indian and Assamese culture.

If anyone has given me the title, convey my regards to them," Sarma further stated.