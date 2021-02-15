12-year-old vaccine trial participant shares his experience

Duke University is testing Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on 2,000 children between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.
CNN’s Pamela Brown speaks with trial participant Caleb Chung and his father Dr. Richard Chung about the 12-year-old’s experience.
