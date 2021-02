Harry and Meghan set to complete family and welcome new baby

The Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy marks the next phase in Meghan and the Duke of Sussex’s life in the US.The couple’s first child Archie was born on May 6 2019.

The couple introduced the two-day-old to the world at Windsor Castle.The duke and duchess are protective over Archie’s privacy, and will be perhaps even more so with their new baby, after stepping down from royal duties.