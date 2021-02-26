Prince Harry discusses stepping back from royal life in James Corden interview

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about his decision to step back from royal life, insisting he will “never walk away”, in an extraordinary new interview with James Corden.Prince Harry said his life would “always be about public service” and that he had “stepped back not stepped away” when he and wife Meghan decided to move away from the Royal Family.The tell-all chat was filmed before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they would not be returning as working members of the royal family.