Harry and Meghan expecting second child

A spokesperson for the royal couple said they were "overjoyed." This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, actress Meghan Markle are expecting their second child.

A spokesperson on Sunday (February 14) said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "overjoyed." Thirty-six-year-old Harry and thirty-nine-year-old Meghan stepped back from royal duties last year and moved with their first child, Archie to southern California.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace on Sunday said Queen Elizabeth, her husband Prince Phillip, Harry's father Prince Charles and the whole family were "delighted" at the news.

Last year, Meghan revealed that she had a miscarriage in July, in an extraordinarily personal disclosure coming from a high-profile British royal.

Since ending their royal duties, Harry and Meghan have continued charity work and signed TV and other media deals, launching their debut podcast in December.

After a glittering wedding in 2018, the royal couple's relationship with the British press swiftly soured.

Harry and Meghan have launched legal cases against several newspapers.

Last week Meghan won a privacy claim against the parent of the Mail on Sunday newspaper, which printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her father.