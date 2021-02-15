Rajnath Singh presents Best Marching Contingent award of Republic Day parade 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented the "Best Marching Contingent" award of Republic Day parade 2021 in Delhi on February 15.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat along with other officers was also present.

'Best marching contingent among the three services' was presented to Jat Regimental Centre while 'Best marching contingent among CAPF and other auxiliary forces' was won by Delhi Police.

"I congratulate to the best marching contingent," said Defence Minister while speaking at the event.