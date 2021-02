WhatsApp Privacy case: Supreme Court says, 'It is our duty to protect people's privacy'

The Supreme Court today told social media firm Facebook and its messaging app, WhatsApp, that it will have to intervene to protect people's privacy in the wake of the company’s controversial new policy.

While hearing a plea by one Karmanya Singh Sareen and others seeking a stay on WhatsApp's new privacy policy, the court issued notice to the Centre, along with the two platforms, the court is now set to examine the popular messaging app.

#WhatsAppPrivacy #WhatsAppCase #Supreme Court