US traveller happy to do ‘whatever it takes’ under new quarantine rules

An overseas traveller has said he is happy to do “whatever it takes” as new quarantine measures come into force for Scotland.People flying directly into a Scottish airport on international flights have to self-isolate for 10 days in a quarantine hotel room, under new regulations taking effect on February 15.Unless exempt, a passenger will have to pay £1,750 to quarantine in a room at one of six designated hotels in a bid to avoid importing coronavirus.