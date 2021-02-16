Exodus Movie (2021) - Jimi Stanton, Janelle Snow, Charles Andrew Gardner

Exodus Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In a post-rapture world, an enforcer who prevents defections from the struggling populous, discovers a VHS-tape that proves the existence of a portal to paradise.

He embarks on a journey to the door, evading vengeful pursuers along the way.

Director Logan Stone Writers Logan Stone, Andrew Arocs Starring Jimi Stanton, Janelle Snow, Charles Andrew Gardner, Keith Jardine, James McKinney, Hannah Kloepfer, Zachary Gossett, Dan Gonón, Grace Barnes, David Leonard Genre Thriller, Science Fiction