Take precautions or face another lockdown, warns Mumbai Mayor over surging cases

At a time when the number of COVID19 cases is on a decline across the country, the spike in Maharashtra's capital (Mumbai) is a matter of concern for the authorities.

Speaking on the increasing coronavirus cases in the city, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "It's a matter of concern.

Most people travelling in trains don't wear masks.

People must take precautions else we'd head towards another lockdown.

Whether lockdown will be implemented again, is in the hands of people." Around 4,000 cases of COVID were reported in the Maharashtra on Sunday (Feb 14).