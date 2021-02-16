Skip to main content
Watch herd of nearly 50 elephants cross dried-out canal in eastern India

This was the moment a group of 47 elephants relocated and made their way across a dried-out canal in eastern India's Odisha on February 16.

This was the moment a group of 47 elephants relocated and made their way across a dried-out canal in eastern India's Odisha on February 16.

Footage shows the herd in the Rengali irrigation canal near Dhenkanal moving in step with each other in a very disciplined manner.

The herd, including infants, slowly crossed over the canal while the onlookers beheld the experience.

The elephants in the region are known for exploring forest covers to look for subsistence, making the locals familiar with such incidents.

