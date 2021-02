Police to be put in London schools to tackle violent crime

Sadiq Khan says putting police officers in schools when they fully reopen could prevent a surge in violent crime in the capital.

The Mayor of London was speaking on Tuesday after going on patrol in Bethnal Green with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick and officers from the violence suppression unit.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn