What you need to know: Feb. 16

California facing a supply shortage!

San francisco - the latest major city temporarily closing a mass vaccination site.

It joins los angeles - is pausing vaccinations because of a lack of vaccine doses.

The move... as more federal mass vaccine sites*ar* set to open.

So far - 14-million people across the country have already had their*secon* dose.

L.a.'s mayor says people needing their second dose will have priority as soon as supply comes in.

Those leading the effort trigger a recall of governor gavin newsom to a vote say... they have reached the needed 1.5 million petition signatures.

However - efforts push forward as many of those signatures could turn out to be invalid.

Once the required signatures are certified the state lieutenant governor is required to call for a recall election within 60 to 80 days.

Just yesterday the california g- o-p gave 125- thousand dollars to the recall campaign.### the president - now faceing a challenge in delivering a key campaign promise - of raising the minimum wage to 15 dollars.

President biden is working to include that measure in the american relief plan.

Getting the proposal passed with that increase included - may face hurdles, due to specific budget guidelines set by senate rules.

### chico city consideration of making "the greater chico homeless task force" an official city commission is just one item now on delay - tonight's scheduled chico city council meeting has been postponed until march 2nd, because of a potential covid 19 exposure.

Other items which were up for discussion: a parking fee at upper park.

And considering a sales tax measure for police and fire.### the oroville city council meeting originally scheduled for today is also cancelled.

The city announced monday the session has been rescheduled for march 2nd at 4pm all items on the agenda are moved to the new date, including discussion of the possibility of cal fire taking over oroville's fire service.

### the orville y-m-c- a is teaming up with vitalant for a blood drive.

It will be at the oroville municipal auditorium - that's at 1200 myers street in oroville.

The event runs from 2pm until 6pm.

An i.d.

And face mask is required in order to donate and appointments are