10 Mardi Gras Facts

1, The official colors of Mardi Gras are purple (justice), gold (power) and green (faith).

2, Mardi Gras is also known as Fat Tuesday because it’s the last day to indulge before Lent, a 40 day fasting period.

3, Mobile, Alabama, was the first place in the United States to celebrate Mardi Gras.

4.

, The first Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans was in 1837.

5, The Carnival season starts on January 6 and ends on Mardi Gras.

6.

, Mardi Gras is a state holiday in Alabama, Florida and Louisiana.

7.

, It is illegal to ride on a float without a mask.

8.

, If you find a small plastic baby inside your slice of king cake, you have to buy the cake or host the party next year.

9, Parades and floats are organized by social groups known as krewes.

10.

, Aside from beads, each krewe has a signature "throw," such as hand-painted coconuts