Jurgen Klopp knows Liverpool's win over RB Leipzig does not fix everything

Jurgen Klopp knows Liverpool's 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League does not gloss over their domestic form but the German was satisfied after proving the doubters wrong in Budapest.The Reds manager has conceded the defence of their Premier League title is over after three successive defeats but their European prospects are still in full swing after they seized control of their last-16 tie.Second-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the first leg at the Puskas Arena - with the tie held in the Hungarian capital because of travel restrictions in Germany - helped Liverpool return to winning ways.