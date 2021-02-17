Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry L-G after months of tussle with CM Narayanasamy | Oneindia News

In a sudden development on Tuesday evening, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi was removed from her post.

Outgoing Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has released a farewell message for the people of the Union Territory and said whatever she did as the L-G, was part of her sacred duty.With Kiran Bedi removed, President Ram Nath Kovind gave the additional charge of Puducherry to Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Puducherry CM has hailed her removal as a victory for his government.

