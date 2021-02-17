Kiran Bedi posts message after removal as Puducherry L-G; Narayanasamy responds

Kiran Bedi has been removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has welcomed the decision and said this was the victory of the people.

He said that Bedi had constantly interfered in the working of the government and blocked several welfare schemes.

Narayanasamy added that Bedi’s removal came after several protests against her style of functioning.

Meanwhile, Bedi posted a message on Twitter thanking the Central government and added that all she did was her sacred duty.

This comes as the Congress government is now facing a battle for survival in the state after the resignation of four MLAs.

