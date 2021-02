John Ashworth reacts to Johnson's OJ Simpson remark

Shadow Health Secretary John Ashworth has reacted to a remark Prime Minister Boris Johnson made on a visit to a vaccination centre in Wales.

Johnson likened his struggling to put on a glove to an infamous moment in a murder trial involving former NFL player OJ Simpson.

He called the remark inappropriate.

Report by Odonovanc.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn